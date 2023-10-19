Morgan Stanley Increases Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $49.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.52.

Ovintiv stock opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,394,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after buying an additional 5,361,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

