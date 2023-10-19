Morgan Stanley Lowers Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $14.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $455.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $348.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $91,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.