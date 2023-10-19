Morgan Stanley Raises Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $20.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.95.

Shares of LBRT opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $324,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,940,819 shares in the company, valued at $55,993,193.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,578. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $324,822.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,940,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,993,193.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,118 shares of company stock worth $5,235,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 227,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 59.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

