Morgan Stanley Trims Hess (NYSE:HES) Target Price to $165.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s previous close.

HES has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.29.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $164.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.56. Hess has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 36.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

