Morgan Stanley Trims Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Target Price to $39.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s previous close.

PFE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 349,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 979,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after purchasing an additional 30,517 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 48,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.