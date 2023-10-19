Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 13,063 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $761,703.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,057,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,669,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,937 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $687,332.46.

On Monday, September 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 8,425 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $519,317.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,242 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $1,020,160.02.

On Monday, August 28th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 25,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $1,576,500.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 27,890 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,705,473.50.

On Friday, July 21st, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $604,440.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,969 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $307,284.12.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -119.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $65.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

