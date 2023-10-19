National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 2,921.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of National Research by 42.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in National Research by 47.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in National Research in the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of National Research stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.45. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 19.65%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Research

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,601 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $71,900.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,244,519 shares in the company, valued at $190,621,348.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.