North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25,240 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.5 %

AMZN opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.59.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.26.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

