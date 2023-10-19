NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOV. Raymond James boosted their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Shares of NOV opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.35. NOV has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.88.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NOV will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 66.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

