Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $41.16 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -79.15, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

