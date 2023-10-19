Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Holdings Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,483 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 129.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Open Lending by 58.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Open Lending in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $786.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.83. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Open Lending had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $560,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,529,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,357,555.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,000 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

