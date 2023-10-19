Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Lowered to $45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.70% from the company’s previous close.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

Open Text stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Text will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 27.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Open Text during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Open Text by 41.3% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Open Text by 82.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Open Text by 6.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,820,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,429,000 after buying an additional 231,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

