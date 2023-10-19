OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 48.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after purchasing an additional 610,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 70.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Clive A. Punter bought 9,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,074.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUT opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $21.65.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is -47.24%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

