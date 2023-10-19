PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Redburn Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.26.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.