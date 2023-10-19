Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 198.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PRM opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Perimeter Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $526.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $76.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 64,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

