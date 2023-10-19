Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.13.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 88.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.4% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

