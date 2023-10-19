QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in QuantumScape were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in QuantumScape by 19,462.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

QuantumScape Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE:QS opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 5.19. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $506,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,301.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,321 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $506,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,301.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $244,325.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 604,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,680.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,801 shares of company stock worth $2,430,414. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.