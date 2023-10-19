Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Head-To-Head Review

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rackspace Technology and TrueCar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $3.12 billion 0.09 -$804.80 million ($6.44) -0.21 TrueCar $161.52 million 1.12 -$118.68 million ($1.51) -1.32

Analyst Recommendations

TrueCar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rackspace Technology and TrueCar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 2 2 2 0 2.00 TrueCar 0 2 2 0 2.50

Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus target price of $3.14, suggesting a potential upside of 134.61%. TrueCar has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.50%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than TrueCar.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -44.32% 4.08% 0.30% TrueCar -88.98% -35.59% -27.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of TrueCar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats TrueCar on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. The Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About TrueCar

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.