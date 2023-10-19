Ramsay Health Care (RMSYF) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Care Facilities” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ramsay Health Care to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Ramsay Health Care pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ramsay Health Care pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Medical Care Facilities” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 57.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ramsay Health Care and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramsay Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A Ramsay Health Care Competitors 130 922 1255 4 2.49

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Medical Care Facilities” companies have a potential upside of 20.22%. Given Ramsay Health Care’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ramsay Health Care has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

13.2% of Ramsay Health Care shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of shares of all “Medical Care Facilities” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of shares of all “Medical Care Facilities” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ramsay Health Care and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A Ramsay Health Care Competitors 5.04% -13.02% 1.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ramsay Health Care and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A 23.39 Ramsay Health Care Competitors $2.69 billion $61.35 million 339.12

Ramsay Health Care’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ramsay Health Care. Ramsay Health Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ramsay Health Care peers beat Ramsay Health Care on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

