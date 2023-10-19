Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,371.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 687.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 825.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.30%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

