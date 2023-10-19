ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells $798,472.50 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RMD opened at $142.43 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.59. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

