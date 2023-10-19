Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases 579 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.26.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.13 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.