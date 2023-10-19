Reviewing Alpha Network Alliance Ventures (OTCMKTS:ANAV) & PDD (NASDAQ:PDD)

Alpha Network Alliance Ventures (OTCMKTS:ANAV – Get Free Report) and PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Network Alliance Ventures and PDD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Network Alliance Ventures N/A N/A N/A PDD 24.93% 33.87% 17.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alpha Network Alliance Ventures and PDD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Network Alliance Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A PDD 0 0 12 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PDD has a consensus target price of $117.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.79%. Given PDD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PDD is more favorable than Alpha Network Alliance Ventures.

31.1% of PDD shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of PDD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Network Alliance Ventures and PDD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Network Alliance Ventures N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -13.79 PDD $18.93 billion 7.34 $4.57 billion $4.03 26.14

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Network Alliance Ventures. Alpha Network Alliance Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PDD beats Alpha Network Alliance Ventures on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Network Alliance Ventures

Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the marketing and sale of food supplements and vitamins under the WellnessPro brand name. The company sells its products through anavexchange.com, an online marketplace. Alpha Network Alliance Ventures Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Riverside, California.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace. It focuses on bringing businesses and people into the digital economy. The company was formerly known as Pinduoduo Inc. and changed its name to PDD Holdings Inc. in February 2023. PDD Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

