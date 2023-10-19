Reviewing Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) & Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY)

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) and Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calavo Growers and Ceconomy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calavo Growers $974.34 million 0.49 -$6.25 million ($0.22) -122.14 Ceconomy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ceconomy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calavo Growers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

81.4% of Calavo Growers shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Calavo Growers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Calavo Growers and Ceconomy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calavo Growers 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ceconomy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calavo Growers currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.86%. Given Calavo Growers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Calavo Growers is more favorable than Ceconomy.

Profitability

This table compares Calavo Growers and Ceconomy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calavo Growers -0.39% 2.85% 1.55% Ceconomy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Calavo Growers beats Ceconomy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The Prepared segment is involved in the distribution of prepared avocado products, salsa, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, fresh prepared entrees salads, wraps, sandwiches, parfaits, and fresh snacking products, as well as ready-to-heat entrees, other hot bars and various deli items, meals kit components, and salad kits. The company offers its products under the Calavo brands and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select, Taste of Paradise, The First Name in Avocados, Tico, Mfresh, Maui Fresh International, Triggered Avocados, ProRipeVIP, RIPE NOW!, Renaissance Food Group, Garden Highway Fresh Cut, Garden Highway, and Garden Highway Chef Essentials trademarks. Calavo Growers, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe. The company is based in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

