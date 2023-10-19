Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,305 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parker Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.7 %

Apple stock opened at $175.84 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

