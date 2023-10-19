Robert Fauber Sells 2,546 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78.

On Friday, September 15th, Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54.

On Thursday, August 31st, Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $862,635.72.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of Moody’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27.

Shares of MCO opened at $314.01 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $233.22 and a 1-year high of $363.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Moody's ( NYSE:MCO ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody's Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,280,000 after buying an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,556,000 after buying an additional 148,804 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

