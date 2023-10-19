Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $10.71 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Round Rock Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.9% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $12,351,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,697,609. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.77. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
