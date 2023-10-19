RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,108 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RXO were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in RXO by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in RXO in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RXO by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RXO

In other news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $200,453.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,569.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

RXO Price Performance

RXO stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 169.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. RXO had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

