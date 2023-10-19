Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.26.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

