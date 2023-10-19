Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,943 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 19.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,918,015,000 after buying an additional 2,421,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.94 and its 200-day moving average is $178.77. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.40.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

