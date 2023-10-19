Short Interest in Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Drops By 6.0%

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,298,600 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 1,381,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BVILF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Breville Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Breville Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Breville Group Price Performance

Breville Group Company Profile

Shares of Breville Group stock opened at C$13.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.17. Breville Group has a 12 month low of C$11.76 and a 12 month high of C$14.77.

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

