Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.30. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 11,100 shares.
Smart Employee Benefits Trading Up 1.7 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
About Smart Employee Benefits
Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.
