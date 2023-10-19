Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SNN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

NYSE:SNN opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.95. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $33.08.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading

