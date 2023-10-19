Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 57,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after buying an additional 483,213 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 178.0% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,679,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after buying an additional 2,355,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 1,033,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,747,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 95,422 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $395.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.27. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $375.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.86.

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,357.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,269.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix



Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.



