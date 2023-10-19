Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,353% compared to the average volume of 180 put options.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after purchasing an additional 349,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $698,718,000 after purchasing an additional 284,784 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 24.6% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $590,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259,286 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 29.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,398,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $285,024,000 after purchasing an additional 154,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

NOV Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NOV opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. NOV has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.88.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

