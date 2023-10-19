Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stake Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,052 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,448 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,959 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Edward Jones cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

