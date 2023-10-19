Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.3% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMHC

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.