Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 8,168 Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Merus by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on MRUS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Merus in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.
Merus Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. Merus has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $27.70.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. Merus had a negative return on equity of 69.89% and a negative net margin of 432.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.
About Merus
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
