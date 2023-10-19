Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 4,026 ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $57.39 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -119.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.87 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $761,703.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,057,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,669,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $761,703.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,057,620 shares in the company, valued at $61,669,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 313,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,265,722.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,900 shares of company stock valued at $27,154,235 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

