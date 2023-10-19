Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 70.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cable One were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $637.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.86. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $580.00 and a twelve month high of $878.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $636.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $663.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $10.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.27 by ($2.84). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $424.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 49.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $881.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

