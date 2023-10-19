Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $480.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.78. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.00 and a 52-week high of $488.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $453.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 11.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

