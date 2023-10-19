Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gray Television were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $626.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $15.79.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

In other news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $39,295.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

