Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GO stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 255,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $8,791,916.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $55,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,748 shares of company stock worth $9,178,152 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

