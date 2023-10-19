Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 166,608 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $463.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.74. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $15.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

