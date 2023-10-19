Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FormFactor were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in FormFactor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FORM shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.73 and a beta of 1.21. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $37.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $155.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

