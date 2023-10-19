Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,482 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 9.33. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of -0.21.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.