Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $186,000 Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ChargePoint were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $487,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 883,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,664.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,459,970 shares of company stock worth $25,922,783 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.71. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ChargePoint

About ChargePoint

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.