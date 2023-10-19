Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Freshworks were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 248,232 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,049,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,844,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $157,005.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at $577,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $142,022.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $376,080.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $157,005.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,001 shares of company stock valued at $38,388,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

FRSH opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 0.84. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

