Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $203,000 Stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,602,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,740,000.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 416.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The company had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $42,365.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,037 shares of company stock worth $503,100. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.