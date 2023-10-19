Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $208,000 Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Carter’s were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 140.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $68.48 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.26.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.68 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

